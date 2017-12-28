Steve McClaren Leaves His Coaching Role With Maccabi Tel Aviv

Steve McClaren has left his role at Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former Middlesbrough, Derby County and England manager Steve McClaren joined the Israeli side in August as a coaching consultant to manager Jordi Cruyff.

But the 56-year-old, who has managed in the Netherlands with FC Twente on two occasions and in Germany with Wolfsburg, is now returning home.

According to Sky Sports the 56-year-old is now keen to pursue coaching opportunities in England.

On Thursday, McClaren told Maccabi Tel Aviv’s official website that he enjoyed a ‘wonderful experience’ in Israel as he announced that he was stepping down.

McClaren said: ‘It’s with much regret I have to return to England and leave my role at Maccabi Tel Aviv. I would like to thank so many people for making my time at Maccabi such a wonderful experience.

‘The loyal, hard-working staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. A great set of talented players who I loved working with and passionate fans who showed their support both at home in Netanya and across the country.

‘It’s been a pleasure to see Jordi and the team mature over the last few months, culminating with a Toto Cup final victory over Be’ersheva and the first trophy in 3 years.

‘I wish Jordi, the staff, players and fans every success for the rest of the season and will surely come back to visit when Maccabi Tel Aviv win the Championship.’

