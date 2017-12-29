Stranded Med-View Passengers Protest at Lagos, London Airports

The worsening harmattan haze in the last few days has hampered local flight operations in most parts of the country.
Except for Lagos-Abuja operations that continue to run on schedule, other routes are either severely delayed or cancelled, much to the pains of the travelling public.
The Lagos passengers around 8:30am stormed the counter of Med-View Airlines to demand details of their rescheduled flight for Thursday. After about an hour, without satisfactory information about their fate, the passengers became irate, causing a scene at the terminal.
Some disrupted activities at the check-In counters of other airlines like Virgin Atlantic, African World Airways, Kenyan Airways among others. Security operatives had to wade-in to prevent breakdown of law and order.
One of the protesters, Elizabeth, lamented that it was becoming of Med-View to either reschedule or cancel a flight without duly informing the affected passengers.
The Guardian reports that some of the airline’s passengers are still waiting for Med-View aircraft at London Gatwick for airlift.
One of the stranded passengers, Yinka, lamented shabby treatment by their airline yesterday. Yinka, in a tweet said: “Day-four at Gatwick Airport, a passenger fainted. Over 500 from Saturday still stranded. Police being used to check-in people.‘’
Spokesperson of the airline, Obuke Oyibotha, said though the airline had operational issues at the weekend, but the London operations had since been restored and running since Sunday.
He said: “We had issues when one of our aircraft had to go for maintenance. But the issue had been addressed. We had a flight from London on Sunday and even yesterday another still flew. I can tell you that our operations are running,” Oyibotha said.
