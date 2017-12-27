Strike: How Aregbesola provoked Osun workers to action

The industrial action embarked upon by the Osun chapter of the Nigeria Labour Union (NLC) has been attributed to an alleged “unguarded utterances “by the Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. DAILY POST on Wednesday gathered that Governor Aregbesola had on Thursday, December 21 invited the leadership of the NLC to a meeting /dinner, […]

Strike: How Aregbesola provoked Osun workers to action

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

