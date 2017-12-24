 Study reveals how lungs impaired by smoking can be restored | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Study reveals how lungs impaired by smoking can be restored

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Smokers who quit smoking and live on a diet high in tomatoes and fruits, particularly apples, have better chances of restoring their lung functions impaired by smoking, a new study finds. The study, published in the December issue of the European Respiratory Journal, said former smokers who eat more tomatoes and fresh fruits on a […]

Study reveals how lungs impaired by smoking can be restored

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.