Study reveals how lungs impaired by smoking can be restored

Smokers who quit smoking and live on a diet high in tomatoes and fruits, particularly apples, have better chances of restoring their lung functions impaired by smoking, a new study finds. The study, published in the December issue of the European Respiratory Journal, said former smokers who eat more tomatoes and fresh fruits on a […]

