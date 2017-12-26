 Styl Plus Group Member, Tunde, Releases New Music Video “Kinimolese” | Nigeria Today
Styl Plus Group Member, Tunde, Releases New Music Video “Kinimolese”

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music

Our childhood love is back.

Tunde Akinsanmi of the Styl-Plus fame has released a new video titled, Kinimolese and it is just the right classic song for your proposal this holiday.

It is “one of the songs of the trilogy Three is a Crowd”. The song was written by Tunde Akinsanmi, White Night and Paul Play Dairo.

Enjoy the video below

The other members of the group, Zeal Onyecheme, and Shiffi Emoefe released Aso Ibora early this year while Tunde was missing in the song because he was pursuing other interests.

