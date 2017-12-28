 Suicide bomb attack in Borno kills 4 person’s, 13 wonded | Nigeria Today
Suicide bomb attack in Borno kills 4 person’s, 13 wonded

  No fewer than four persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Amarwa community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno. Newsmen report that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body. An […]

