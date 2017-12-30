Super Eagles defender, Omeruo weds today [PHOTOS]
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, will be getting married to his fiancee, Chioma Nnamani, in Enugu state today. Kenneth, who is a Chelsea defender but currently on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa, proposed to Chioma in September. He shared photos of their engagement on his Instagram page. Goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, on his post wrote “Congrats […]
Super Eagles defender, Omeruo weds today [PHOTOS]
