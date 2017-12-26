Super Eagles striker scored on Christmas day – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog)
Fcnaija (blog)
Super Eagles striker scored on Christmas day – FCNaija
Fcnaija (blog)
Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their 2-0 win over former Yakubu Aiyebeni side Maccabi Haifa in an Israeli Premier League encounter at the Yaakov Turner Toto stadium on Christmas day. The 28-year old netted …
