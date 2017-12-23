 Superstition: People Terrified To Help Masquerade Killed In Accident | Nigeria Today
Superstition: People Terrified To Help Masquerade Killed In Accident

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

EkpoIn Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during a cultural celebration Ekpo a popular but scary masquerade was hit by a vehicle in a hit and run accident, on Thursday. The identity of the Ekpo is unknown, he was hit when the vehicle in an attempt to avoid crashing into another vehicle hit the Ekpo at high…

The post Superstition: People Terrified To Help Masquerade Killed In Accident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

