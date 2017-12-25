 Suspected ritualist arrested with dead baby in Ogun – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected ritualist arrested with dead baby in Ogun – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Suspected ritualist arrested with dead baby in Ogun
Daily Post Nigeria
A 42-yrs-old suspected ritualist, Emmanuel Olusola has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police Command with a dead child. Olusola was arrested at Sapade Garage while attempting to board a bus. The suspect had a polythene bag with him and the
Police nab suspected ritualist in Ogun with baby's corpseThe Punch
Man arrested with dead baby in polythene bagPremium Times
Police arrest suspected ritualist with corpse of baby in OgunTODAY.NG

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.