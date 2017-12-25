Suspected ritualist arrested with dead baby in Ogun – Daily Post Nigeria
|
The Punch
|
Suspected ritualist arrested with dead baby in Ogun
Daily Post Nigeria
A 42-yrs-old suspected ritualist, Emmanuel Olusola has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police Command with a dead child. Olusola was arrested at Sapade Garage while attempting to board a bus. The suspect had a polythene bag with him and the …
