 Swansea confirm Carlos Carvalhal as manager until end of season – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swansea confirm Carlos Carvalhal as manager until end of season – The Guardian

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Swansea confirm Carlos Carvalhal as manager until end of season
The Guardian
Carlos Carvalhal takes over at Swansea with the club bottom of the Premier League. Photograph: Swansea City. Swansea City. Swansea confirm Carlos Carvalhal as manager until end of season. • Former Sheffield Wednesday manager takes over at Liberty
Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea City appoint ex-Sheffield Wednesday bossBBC Sport
Swansea Hire Carvalhal As Boss Until End Of SeasonCHANNELS TELEVISION
What new Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal's first interview really tells us about his style and approachWalesOnline
SkySports –Telegraph.co.uk –Goal.com –Complete Sports Nigeria
all 92 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.