Swansea’s New Manager Carlos Carvalhal Puts Faith In Renato Sanches

Carlos Carvalhal has promised to keep faith with Renato Sanches, despite the midfielder’s stuttering start to his Swansea career.

Portugal international Renato Sanches moved to Swansea on loan from Bayern Munich in August but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

“I think he [Sanches] needs confidence,” Carvalhal said. “It is easy to forget because he has played for Benfica and the Portuguese national team that he is still only a kid.

“He is still learning and I think he needs a role in the team. “With time he will understand all the different roles the players have in the team.

“But he will be involved in the dynamic and, when he understands what we want, he will be a completely different player. We believe that.”

The post Swansea’s New Manager Carlos Carvalhal Puts Faith In Renato Sanches appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

