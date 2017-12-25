 Switzerland-based goalkeeper Sebastain Osigwe wants to be considered for World Cup – SCORE NIGERIA (blog) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
SC Kriens of Switzerland goalkeeper Sebastian Ogenna Osigwe has said he should be considered for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old Osigwe, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother, is currently enjoying a fine season in the 1. Liga

