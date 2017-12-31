 Sydney Plane Crash Kills 6 | Nigeria Today
Sydney Plane Crash Kills 6

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Australia, News, World | 0 comments

seaplanesA seaplane crashed into the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney, crashed on Sunday killing 6 people. The crash happened near Cowan 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Sydney. Superintendent Michael Gorman of the police in New South Wales state said the single-engine aircraft was lying in 13 metres (43 feet) of water.   Unconfirmed reports…

