 Take it or leave it: Gender identities and sexuality are key to spirituality, culture – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Take it or leave it: Gender identities and sexuality are key to spirituality, culture – The Standard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Take it or leave it: Gender identities and sexuality are key to spirituality, culture
The Standard
By any calculus, the mysterious Nzambani Rock outside Kitui Town is an enigma. This marvel of nature – the unique rock outgrowth juts 600 feet or 184 metres above the ground – speaks in many tongues. It's a beguiling – some say living – wonder of the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.