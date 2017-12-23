‘Take Your Drugs and Look at the Mirror’, Bolaji Abdullahi Fires Fani-Kayode on Twitter

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has told former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to take his drugs and look at the mirror.

Fani-Kayode had in a condescending tweet on Friday attacked Abdullahi; “This young man deserves to be stripped naked, gagged with a pair of thick socks stuffed down his throat, blindfolded, hung up on a tree by the arms and finally have a cynaide-tipped suppository shoved deep down his Kwara rectum. He is an embarrassment to Nigeria and to humanity.”

This young man deserves to be stripped naked, gagged with a pair of thick socks stuffed down his throat, blindfolded, hung up on a tree by the arms and finally have a cynaide-tipped suppository shoved deep down his Kwara rectum. He is an embarrasment to Nigeria and to humanity. pic.twitter.com/DVogMakKDR — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 22, 2017

Fani-Kayode came after Abdullahi on Twitter based on a report ascribed to Abdullahi which was debunked by both Abdullahi and the APC as fake news. Despite the dismissal of the report as fake, Fani-Kayode attached a screenshot of the purported report to his tweet attacking Abdullahi.

But in his response to Fani-Kayode, Abdullahi, a former Minister of Youth Development and Sports said; “I did not say what was ascribed to me about fuel scarcity. But what an insight to the dark recess of your psychopathic mind. Embarrassment to Nigeria and humanity? Lol. Take your drugs and look at the mirror.”

I did not say what was ascribed to me about fuel scarcity. But what an insight to the dark recess of your psychopathic mind. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) December 23, 2017

Embarrassment to Nigeria and humanity?Lol. Take your drugs and look at the mirror. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) December 23, 2017

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘Take Your Drugs and Look at the Mirror’, Bolaji Abdullahi Fires Fani-Kayode on Twitter appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

