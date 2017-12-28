 Tambuwal, convoy ferried across River Benue on boats [PHOTOS] | Nigeria Today
Tambuwal, convoy ferried across River Benue on boats [PHOTOS]

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi LGA of Taraba State. The trip was to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently. Tambuwal and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

