 Tanzania: Magufuli’s Leadership Style Under Fire As Bishops Accuse Him of Intolerance – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania: Magufuli’s Leadership Style Under Fire As Bishops Accuse Him of Intolerance – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Tanzania: Magufuli's Leadership Style Under Fire As Bishops Accuse Him of Intolerance
AllAfrica.com
The honeymoon appears to be finally over for Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who initially charmed the world with his fight against corruption as critics raised eyebrows over his leadership style which, they say, does not tolerate dissent. Two years
Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticismKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Magufuli threatens to close Tanzanian churches days after wining global awardTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.