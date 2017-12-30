Tanzania: Magufuli’s Leadership Style Under Fire As Bishops Accuse Him of Intolerance – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Tanzania: Magufuli's Leadership Style Under Fire As Bishops Accuse Him of Intolerance
AllAfrica.com
The honeymoon appears to be finally over for Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who initially charmed the world with his fight against corruption as critics raised eyebrows over his leadership style which, they say, does not tolerate dissent. Two years …
Tanzania threatens to shut churches after Magufuli criticism
Magufuli threatens to close Tanzanian churches days after wining global award
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!