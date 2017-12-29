Tanzania Threatens To De-register Churches That Criticise President From Pulpit
Tanzania has threatened to revoke the registration of religious organisations that “mix religion and politics” after a cleric criticised President John Magufuli’s leadership in a Christmas sermon. Opposition leaders in Tanzania say tolerance for dissent has been rapidly disappearing since Magufuli took office in late 2015 with pledges to reform East Africa’s third-biggest economy and…
The post Tanzania Threatens To De-register Churches That Criticise President From Pulpit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
