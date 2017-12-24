Tax-based economy needs more accountants – ICAN chief

The resort to tax as the main source of financing the budgets of the various governments in Nigeria has meant that the accounting profession is now in higher demand, so says the Port Harcourt district of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the second largest district in Nigeria. This is as ICAN lords have revealed that they were the fuel that keeps the fire of the fight against corruption burning.

The district held its first-ever ward and gala night in Port Harcourt, saying accountants work themselves too hard and often need periods of relaxation and rest.

Okey Nwogu, district chairman, a fellow, told BDSUNDAY in an exclusive interview on the sideline of the event that time has come to push young graduates from eastern Nigeria to embrace the profession, saying “an accountant will always have job, will never be out of job, and will earn till death do them part”.

“The world is developing, moving to new frontiers. We are moving from oil to tax economy. It means a boon for accountants and lawyers. This is their era. A chartered accountant cannot be out of a job till death. Even Akintola Williams at almost 100 years old is still earning money. The message we bring here is to embrace ICAN”, Nwogu said.

He dropped the bombshell, saying the fight against corruption was being waged mainly on the shoulders of accountants. “How do you know who has stolen if not by the work of accountants. It’s accountants that do the forensic investigations, auditing, etc. Governments cannot succeed in the fight against corruption without accountants. We have been giving tips to the government and ICAN is a global partner in the fight.”

The 25th district ICAN boss said: “I have signed for accounting for life. Under my watch, we have made progress from band to band. A lot of people do not have information about ICAN unlike in Western Nigeria. So we are bringing the awareness to people about ICAN.”

Part of the campaign to make the accounting profession popular in eastern Nigeria, he said, is installing infrastructures in the east.

“Our national body has built an accounting lecture theatre in University of Port Harcourt just to boost the image and love for accounting in the district. The event today is also meant to promote ICAN in the region,” he said.

Looking at 2017 and his tenure, the district boss said: “We made progressed in many directions, reached out to more members, did welfare programmes for members, did enlightenment, brought ICAN to the grassroots, etc. In this part, the awareness is low, not like in the West. We are building to meet up with the West. We are going to schools sensitising the young ones to reduce fear of being a chartered accountant.”

He also mentioned laying the foundation stone of the ICAN House in Port Harcourt. “We are embarking on a lot of programmes to bring awareness. ICAN is viable in Port Harcourt because outside Lagos, PH is the highest in numbers because of oil industry.”

Businesses need accountants because of our advice, our professional services. No successful man will go without accountants.

Speaking, the chairman of the 2017 Award & Gala Night Committee, a Knight, Timothy Konye Osundu, fellow, and Main Partner at Konye-Timi and Co, said the decision to mount the first-ever award & gala night was taken in August 2017 when the District Chairman, (Nwogu), felt that time had come for recognizing achievers in ICAN in the district. He said this received the blessing of the body and he (Osundu) was made the chairman of organising committee.

“We raised the funds without take-off grant. We remembered that past chairmen have not been recognised, about 24 of them. It is important to recognise those who suffered to serve as chairmen, plus those who have contributed hugely with money and other things. One particular person ensured that wherever we go, bus is ready. Some put funds together to get land for our secretariat, while some create job opportunities to absorb chartered accountants or even make them partners. Awards help to motivate others,” Nwogu said.

He advised junior ones to learn from the older ones and emulate some other districts such as Lagos and Abuja.

Eunice Odum, chairman of the women wing (SWAN), who said she had been in office only for six months, said the body has been active in mobilisation of members into ICAN. She said the group was keen in catching them young, going from school to school to mobilise new members to begin to write the professional exams.

Odum said: “SWAN has been waxing strong. I am also the secretary to the organising committee. Professional accountants don’t have time to relax. So, they need this. We have been involved in charity, children’s homes, etc. We are also involved in the general enlightenment campaigns, pushing the name, ICAN.”

Anthony Adiari, a known figure in ICAN in the state, and GM, Agip, and member of the organising committee, said the current district executive felt that it was important to relax for once in 2017 after the members had worked very hard.

“The members are here without spending any money. If you want to be an accountant, it has to be a deliberate decision and you must be numeric. You need to be tutored too. Always look into your past works so you can pass easily,” he said.

Ignatius Chukwu & Wisdom Nwachukwu

