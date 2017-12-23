Tb Joshua reveals cause of world poverty – Vanguard



Vanguard Tb Joshua reveals cause of world poverty

Vanguard

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua has given a thought-provoking Christmas message on the cause of poverty, citing the absence of compassion and love, not money or resources, as the major factor behind world lack. TB Joshua. “The beauty of life does not …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

