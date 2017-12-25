TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports
The Punch
The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Sunday announced that it had cleared 454 power equipment containers that were abandoned by contractors at various seaports across the country. It also said in a statement issued in Abuja that the country recorded …
Nigeria transmits 5222 MW electricity, highest ever – TCN
Power generation increases by 66.4MWs in 10 days ―TCN
