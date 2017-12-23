Telecom subscribers seek 30 days grace for data roll over – The Punch



The Punch Telecom subscribers seek 30 days grace for data roll over

The Punch

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission to extend the grace period of unused data roll over to 30 days. The President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, made the call in an …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

