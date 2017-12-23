 Telecom subscribers seek 30 days grace for data roll over – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Telecom subscribers seek 30 days grace for data roll over – The Punch

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Telecom subscribers seek 30 days grace for data roll over
The Punch
The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission to extend the grace period of unused data roll over to 30 days. The President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, made the call in an

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.