The 5 Most Disappointing Albums Of The Year

Not every project that dropped this year was publicly considered great. Here we list my pick for the top 5 most disappointing albums of the year.

Black Magic- Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade must own the title of the most frustrating pop singer out there and Black Magic, her third studio album released in the twilight of 2017 is proof. She has inspired countless think pieces and ‘’haters’’ because her music is still stuck in 2014 Johnny mode but Alade has simply refused to grow as an artiste. She sticks to her Mama Africa image and badgers her audience to stuporous depths with titles like Knack Am, Bum bum and Talku Talku. Shame what happens to a talent left to embrace redundancy.

King Don Come- D’Banj

With King Don Come, D’Banj tried (yet again) to command the attention of the home fans he once took for granted, and (once again,) does not quite succeed. At this point, what is left of D’Banj’s pop career has almost become sad to watch and hints of a certain kind of desperation. He still fancies himself durable property overseas and accommodates American Trap music sounds and South African rhythms. King Don Come is too much, yet too little.

Beloved- Korede Bello

Adult audiences may find themselves unmoved by the childishness of the entire affair. When Bello wants to stray and branch out into more adult sounding fare, as he does on Do Like That, he does it so innocently that it is almost negligible. Production work is handled naturally by the trio of Don Jazzy, Baby Fresh and Altims. None of them is particularly inspired and can you blame them, a chapter of classic Russian literature is more exciting than the Korede Bello brand as currently marketed.

Lagos Na Wa (Wobe Sound)- Olamide

By now complaints about Olamide’s records are so routine- every end of the year- they are almost cliché. But they exist for a reason and Lagos Na Wa, Olamide’s seventh solo studio effort is proof. Powered by lead single Wo, which was somewhat of a return to chart topping form for the rapper, the disc had Olamide attempting to legitimize his new sound, a watery concoction that fails to be arresting enough to invite further contemplation.

Believe- Sugarboy

Sugarboy toes the label’s line of excluding external artistes from interfering with his sound. While this was a winning move for Kiss Daniel who came correct with the hits and with the easily marketable pop appeal, Sugarboy has proven a tougher nut to crack. Kiss Daniel returns the favor- Sugarboy was the sole guest on New Era– and while he gamely brightens up inferior material like Kilamity and Ekene, there is only so much that he can genuinely do.

Do you agree?

