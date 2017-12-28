The Aircraft Used To Fight Boko Haram War Costs A Total Of 15,153,428.25 Naira Daily To Fuel – Lai Mohammed
Text of press conference by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Lagos on Sunday Good afternoon gentlemen, and thank you for honouring our invitation despite the very
The post The Aircraft Used To Fight Boko Haram War Costs A Total Of 15,153,428.25 Naira Daily To Fuel – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!