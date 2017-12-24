The Amosun ‘rice pyramid’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The Amosun 'rice pyramid'
Vanguard
Ogun State has joined rice producing states with the launch of its Mission To Rebuild Ogun State, MITROS, Ofada rice. Not less than 110,000 bags of Ofada rice from the three mills machines installed across the three senatorial districts of the state …
…And Its Ambitious N345billion Budget
Amosun charges Ogun monarchs to be advocates of peace, development
Amosun, a great transformer ―Shonekan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!