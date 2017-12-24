 The Amosun ‘rice pyramid’ – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
The Amosun ‘rice pyramid’ – Vanguard

Vanguard

The Amosun 'rice pyramid'
Ogun State has joined rice producing states with the launch of its Mission To Rebuild Ogun State, MITROS, Ofada rice. Not less than 110,000 bags of Ofada rice from the three mills machines installed across the three senatorial districts of the state
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
