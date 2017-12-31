The best new music: James Blake, SiR, Jonny Greenwood, and more

Looking for the best new music? We’ll let you know what new tracks and albums dropping this week are worthy of your attention. Up this week: James Blake, SiR, Jonny Greenwood, and more.

The post The best new music: James Blake, SiR, Jonny Greenwood, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

