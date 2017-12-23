The Best saved for Last! Visit any of the 23 Shoprite stores to get low price deals on Foods, Decorations & more

There is no doubt that the festive season is one of the most anticipated period of the year. If you postponed your Christmas shopping until this weekend, you have not waited in vain. Shoprite has saved the best deals for last. Visit any of the 23 Shoprite stores nation wide to get low price deals […]

The post The Best saved for Last! Visit any of the 23 Shoprite stores to get low price deals on Foods, Decorations & more appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

