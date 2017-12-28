The Boko Haram insurgency is absolutely economical – Rauf Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola says the The Boko Haram phenomenon is absolutely economical.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure in Osogbo on Tuesday, Aregbesola said Nigeria is currently living on a rent from oil which is not good for our economy.

According to the governor, Nigeria from colonial time before military interregnum strive well because it was run on the productivity of the people.

The governor said the only way out of this current economic quagmire was to shun emotion, sentiment and focus on production.

“Our nation today is built on a very weak production arrangement. We all live on rent from oil, especially post-independence Nigeria that is run on commission from oil, whereas our nation from the colonial period before the military interregnum was run on the productivity of our people.

“Until we are back to production and productivity, we will just be emotional, sentimental and rhetorical in our analysis on how to escape the worrisome situation we are in now.”

“Though oil revenue will help to jump-start the process, but it can’t be the financial basis for our economic development.

“A nation that cannot produce what it consumes is doomed. Therefore, we must see productivity as panacea for our socio-economic challenges.

“Exploitation defines our economic relationship in Nigeria. For instance, The Boko Haram insurgency is absolutely economical – Rauf Aregbesola. The Boko Haram insurgency is absolutely economic. It is inherited by a section of our people who are in the most vibrant stage of their lives and are resisting and rebelling against an economic situation that has put them in a miserable state that they don’t even know how to escape from”

