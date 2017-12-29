 The Burial Of The Family (Couple & Their 3 Children) Who Were Poisoned In Imo State – Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Burial Of The Family (Couple & Their 3 Children) Who Were Poisoned In Imo State – Photos

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

It is with sadness that I bring this news to the awareness of others who are complacent on what is going on or what can go on in this world. Man’s inhumanity to another man is real, very real and worst part of it and the bitter truth is, the only person that can get access to us is those that know us especially friends and family.
Please and please and please, never underestimate the abilities of these ones. These photos are from the burial ceremony of a couple and their family from Imo State, the Eastern part of Nigeria, and his brother is the one alleged to have poisoned the couple and his family. 
If you think your brother or friend cannot do this to you, you need to rethink because even the bible said “heart of man is desperately wicked”. Is not my quote, is the bibles’.
Photos…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.