 The Christmas Playlist!🎄 Watch the Videos for The Zawadi Project’s #WeMadeChristmas” featuring Jon Ogah, Kaline, Chike | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Christmas Playlist!🎄 Watch the Videos for The Zawadi Project’s #WeMadeChristmas” featuring Jon Ogah, Kaline, Chike

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Zawadi Project‘s “We Made Christmas” is an annual campaign where selected Artists come together to create covers of Popular Christmas songs. This 2017 Album features an amazing line up of musicians – Jon Ogah, Chike, Nonso Bassey, Kaline, Nana Aisha, Sammy, GodwinStrings and Mosa. Kaline – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”  Kaline delivers this version of “Have […]

The post The Christmas Playlist!🎄 Watch the Videos for The Zawadi Project’s #WeMadeChristmas” featuring Jon Ogah, Kaline, Chike appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.