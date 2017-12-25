The Christmas Playlist!🎄 Watch the Videos for The Zawadi Project’s #WeMadeChristmas” featuring Jon Ogah, Kaline, Chike

The Zawadi Project‘s “We Made Christmas” is an annual campaign where selected Artists come together to create covers of Popular Christmas songs. This 2017 Album features an amazing line up of musicians – Jon Ogah, Chike, Nonso Bassey, Kaline, Nana Aisha, Sammy, GodwinStrings and Mosa. Kaline – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” Kaline delivers this version of “Have […]

