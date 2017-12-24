The Famous Grouse, Others Join Premium Spirits Nigeria

A new partnership with Edrington, an international spirits company based in Scotland and makers of a wide-range of globally ranked premium spirit brands and Premium Spirits Nigeria- a business division of Nigerian Bottling Company Limited introduced consumers to premium brands such as The Macallan, The Famous Grouse and Highland Park.

The partnership was announced recently where different representatives of the brand graced the event and spoke passionately about the spirit industry in Nigeria. Under the partnership, Premium Spirits Nigeria would be wholly engaged in the sale and distribution of premium spirits Pan-Nigeria, with innovative plans to grow its product offerings to include other top globally ranked premium spirit brands to Nigerian consumers.

The Regional Director (Africa), Edrington, Derek Brown, revealed that the decision of the partnership is in recognition of the strength of PS Nigeria in its high distribution network and experience in the Nigerian market.

“Over the years, Edrington has distinguished itself in the premium spirits segment in other markets where its brands are well established and is fully committed to marketing and promoting responsible drinking in line with local regulations.”

While highlighting the roles of PS Nigeria in the new deal, the Director, Premium Spirits Nigeria, Idowu Adedoyin, explained that with this partnership, PS Nigeria will further drive value creation for this niche market and will embark on a an educational tour to enlighten Nigerians on the difference between a single malt and blended whiskey.

