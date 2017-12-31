 The good, bad and ugly of 2017 – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The good, bad and ugly of 2017 – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

The good, bad and ugly of 2017
The Punch
The outgoing year was a remarkable one for the Nigerian entertainment industry. It was characterised by lots of happenings and drama. These are some of the issues and personalities that gave us plenty to talk about. Davido. Popstar, David Adeleke, aka

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.