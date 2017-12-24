The hilarious fuel scarcity video; The American embassy interview gone rogue | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the past week.

Check on it:

It’s the most frustrating time of the year

Oyibo Christmas VS Nigerian Christmas pic.twitter.com/lw3Pg3ovZb — Nejeeb Bello (@Bar_Baric) December 21, 2017

"when will my husband return from the filling station?" pic.twitter.com/Hq0g83Murn — Mubixx® (@DarkSaint_) December 23, 2017

The Noel Christmas remake

APC’s 2017 Words of the Year

"APC downplays fuel crisis, says ‘no actual scarcity’" – Premium Times. Na wa o. In the Advanced Learner's Dictionary of APC: 1) Fuel Scarcity – No actual scarcity

2) Boko Haram – Technically defeated

3) Recession – Just a word — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) December 22, 2017

Pot & Kettle

How to radicalize suffering

Nos of Nigerians unemployed since Buhari took over 2015 Q1 – 5.5m

2015 Q2 – 6.0m

2015 Q3 – 7.5m

2015 Q4 – 8.0m

2016 Q1 – 9.4m

2016 Q2- 10.6m

2016 Q3 – 11.2m

2016 Q4 – 11.5m

2017 Q1 – 11.9m

2017 Q2 – 13.5m

2017 Q3 – 15.9m Let the 2019 election discussion start from here. — Ugo Obi-Chukwu (@ugodre) December 23, 2017

Mutants

I see that video [which I refuse to repost] of the Nigerian Police having shot five or six suspects in the testicles and videoing them while they bleed to death, and I wonder:

1. What type of country makes this possible

2. What type of person calmly takes that video — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) December 22, 2017

…And the determined take it by force

In the new year we will be having BodyCams and DashCams for citizens. Also the iDonTell App on Android optimized for iOS. We all have the legal right to document Police Activity since they lack accountability & lie a lot. #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG — SEGA L’éveilleur® (@segalink) December 22, 2017

Nigerian values

In developed countries, people easily sign up to work as cleaners and waiters, and proudly so. There's dignity of labour. Nobody looks down on you for earning legitimately. But here we have a generation of morons, dependent on Daddy, who think it's demeaning to be an Uber driver. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 21, 2017

Corporate-Tribal wars

GTBank just tested the power of social media… 18billion Naira withdrawn by Customers and 2.7 million accounts closed down in GTBank within two days of #FreeInnoson protest … Lesson : Don't use state institution as a tool of intimidation ! Don't abuse a costumer © — I'm a Lawyer so i (@uzookoli) December 21, 2017

Bonus: Top 5 bants

Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this…God Bless You pic.twitter.com/Ad3w2Bsawh — Deji (@AkdotIk) December 21, 2017

Y’all, this little boy was at his sister’s wrestling match and thought she was actually in a fight so he jumped in I’M DEAD! Lol he a real one pic.twitter.com/n5x7JtUi7D — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) December 23, 2017

In Lagos you have to know how to switch from Ajebo mode to "Iyala iya baba e" in split seconds. It's a survival skill you need to possess outchea — Uche Onwuemeli (@UchennaNG) December 22, 2017

At The Embassy For Visa Interview, this is what happened Officer: Where to in the US? Me: San Jose Officer: It's pronounced as San Hosey J is pronounced as H in the US. Me: Oh, okay! Officer: So how long do you plan to be in the US Me: from Hanuary to hune or huly — My Name Is Torgima (@giftrice) December 17, 2017

Couldn’t resist

Dear big girls Don’t be afraid to get on top If he dies he dies — honey bun (@spoonfulofassss) December 20, 2017

Read » The hilarious fuel scarcity video; The American embassy interview gone rogue | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

