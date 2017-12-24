The House Will Break In 2019 Because Of Buhari – Primate Ayodele Releases His 2018 Prophecies About Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that the house will break in 2019 because of President Buhari. The Primate warned that if the Waziri of Adamawa fails to consult God, he “may not get it right.” The warning was contained in Ayodele’s 2018 prophecies, where he called on Nigerians to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

