The Human Side of President Buhari for airing, Monday, 8PM

Presidency has announced that it will be airing a documentary on ” The Human Side of President Buhari” on Monday December 25th at 8PM.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adelina, said the program which will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA) is also available for a repeat broadcast on Channels Television on Tuesday, 29th of December at the same time.

Adesina said the 55 minutes documentary program is put together by the Media and Publicity department of the State House.

Entitled, The Human Side of President Buhari, the documentary portrays the President in a light that majority of Nigerians have not seen him.

It is made up of interviews from close aides of the President and some others who have worked closely with him, carefully put together to show a side of the President that many would love to see.

This documentary will air on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday, December 24 and Tuesday December 26, 2017. It will also air on Channels Television on Monday, December 25, 2017 (Christmas Day) between 8 and 9pm on the days and stations mentioned.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

