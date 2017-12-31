 The Mo’hits reunion; Calabar Carnival 2017 | See our top 10 photos from last week | Nigeria Today
The Mo’hits reunion; Calabar Carnival 2017 | See our top 10 photos from last week

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

Last week, fuel queues persisited across the nation; President Buhari’s son had a tragic accident and Davido’s concert recieved very poor reviews. See our top 10 photos from last week:

OSINBAJO: THE BUMBLE BEE

Vp Osinbajo was all over filling stations this week like a fly on garbage. He managed to thrill worn-out Nigerians who were feeling the blast of the lingering furl scarcity.







NNPC’S WAR ROOM

NNPC constituted a war room to trash out the cause of the fuel scarcity. Flowing from the meeting- or perhaps seeing the success of Osinbajo’s outing, Baru, the Group Managing Director, NNPC also decided on daily visits to filling stations.




YUSUF BUHARI: THROWBACK TO GOOD TIMES

President Buhari’s son, Yusuf suffered head injuries following a power bike racing accident. Bayo, the President’s official photographer remembers him with this photo from the past.

NIGERIA’S LEADERS

From 1966-2017, all you need to know about this game called politics. Need we say more?

 

BUHARI AND JIBRIN

Jibrin finally scored that meeting with the President he kept troublingTwitterNG about. Open letters are the best.

DOGARA AT 50

Speaker of the House of Representatives turned 50 in grand style. From thansksgivig service to book launch to a proper Abuja party with all the resident movers and shakers, no expense was spared.





DAVIDO: #30BILLIONCONCERT

In case you missed it: Davido and Wixkid cemented their friendship.




THE MO’HITS REUNION

Everyone agreed this Mo’hits union was the icing on the cake at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert.  He made the impossoble happen by bringing bac the boy band made up of D’banj, Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, D’prince, Dr. Sid and K Switch.




WIZKID: THE HOMECOMING

Wizkid in Gucci. Wizkid and Davido share the same stage. Goodies from an otherwise unfulfilling outing.



John Boyega

 

CALABAR CARNIVAL 2017







This post was syndicated from YNaija.

