The North American Bitcoin Conference Returns to Miami Bigger Than Ever

The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) is coming back to the sunshine state after cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets had a phenomenal year in 2017.

BTC Miami Is Back With Over 2000 Registered Attendees! Limited Seats Remain

During last year’s TNABC event in Miami, everyone was in high spirits as the price of bitcoin climbed to $900 per BTC. Since then the currency has gained over 1,300 percent in value, reaching a high of close to $20,000 per coin. Further, the initial coin offering (ICO) movement has brought the blockchain extravaganza to a whole new level as participants have found a vehicle to fund distributed ledger projects. It’s safe to say a lot has changed since TNABC 2017, and the upcoming event held at the spacious James L Knight Center on January 18-19 is sure to be a thrilling experience. Moreover, on January 17 there will be a kick-off party at the world-famous South Beach hotel, The Clevelander, and on January 18th there will be a massive networking event at E11even nightclub, also in Miami.

Meet Crypto-Developers and Blockchain Luminaries

The North American Bitcoin Conference 2018 will be the perfect environment for both newcomers and veterans within the digital currency space. This year’s TNABC will have a wide variety of well-known speakers from blockchain movers and shakers, venture capitalists, developers, and more. Keynote speakers this year include Halsey Minor, the founder of CNET, Blockchain Capital’s Brock Pierce, Craig Sellars, Jack Wu, CEO of Wanchain, Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, CEO of RSK Labs, Dreamteam’s Alexander Kokhanovskyy, and much more.

With the cryptocurrency space moving at warp speed, Keynote CEO, Moe Levin, is super excited for this year’s TNABC.

“This year we are happy to host over 50 ICOs and our partner Victory Square Technologies is giving away $100,000 to the top three pitches,” Levin told news.Bitcoin.com this week:

This is unprecedented demand and we couldn’t be more excited to be producing this event. We’ve got over 2000 registered attendees, and over 100 exhibitors — This is absolutely the most direction-setting event in the industry.

Blockchain and Crypto-Infused Exhibits, Education, and of Course Downtown Miami

In addition to the lineup of speakers, there will be many exhibits throughout the halls of the James L Knight Center at TNABC 2018. There will be lots of education happening, as well as individuals who are fully emerged in the blockchain space who will share their insight. Visitors will learn how the blockchain will rapidly progress businesses on the global level. People will learn about the “Tokenization of Things” and how cryptocurrencies, and ICOs, are revolutionizing pre-existing funding models. Furthermore, there will be many discussions about the biggest blockchain project at the moment, Bitcoin with conversations revolving around its price, scaling, and the infrastructure being built around its network.

TNABC will be sure to excite anyone looking to learn about blockchains and cryptocurrency solutions. And those individuals who already have a good understanding of blockchain technology can come and gain more insight into this ever-growing universe. Due to the cryptocurrency industry growing exponentially, this year’s TNABC will have a lot more discussions and exhibits. So come join us at one of the biggest blockchain events of the year in beautiful downtown Miami — Get your early bird tickets today before last-minute pricing begins.

All sponsorships for TNABC 2018 have sold-out and there are over 2,000 registered attendees tickets are now limited.

Will you be attending The North American Bitcoin Conference this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclaimer: news.Bitcoin.com is a sponsor of the TNABC event and media partner.

Images via TNABC, Bitcoin.com, and the Clevelander.

The post The North American Bitcoin Conference Returns to Miami Bigger Than Ever appeared first on Bitcoin News.

