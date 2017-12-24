 The Only Solution To Fuel Scarcity & Crisis In Nigeria – Atiku | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Only Solution To Fuel Scarcity & Crisis In Nigeria – Atiku

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the ongoing Fuel scarcity in Nigeria. The Former Vice President stated this on his Twitter account in reaction to the Fuel scarcity He tweeted:“My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see their friends and families during this season of celebration due to the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.