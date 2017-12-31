The poor are entitled to equal opportunity – TheCable
|
Spartanburg Herald Journal
|
The poor are entitled to equal opportunity
TheCable
Dear Residents of Kaduna State, It is my privilege to address you once again as your governor. The monthly live radio chats I host regularly provide us a platform to discharge our duty of political responsiveness by taking questions, engaging with you …
Sunday's letters: Colleges of education
NC public school funding needs to change
Education is the ultimate leveller
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!