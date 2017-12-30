 The Premiere of ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution’ – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Premiere of ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution’ – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Premiere of 'Wives on Strike: The Revolution'
THISDAY Newspapers
Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli successfully played host to several celebrities and dignitaries recently at the IMAX cinemas, Lekki where she premiered her latest movie 'Wives on Strike: The Revolution'. The Revolution gathered stars from the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.