“The Sky Is Wide For Everyone To Fly” – Wizkid Speaks On Beef With Davido

Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid has spoken on the reported rivalry tussle between him and fellow musician, Davido. In an interview with Sunday Scoop, Wizkid down-played the famous beef issue to address his music focus.

According to him;

“I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, and I believe that the sky is wide enough for all to fly. This year has been very great for me and I am thankful to God and all my fans. I have been very busy and it has been a roller-coaster for me. I don’t take it for granted, and I will always put my best into all that I do. It is about showcasing Nigeria to the world in the proper light, and I am glad that there is now more focus on African music. There are indeed a lot of talents out here.”

Meanwhile, the singer spoke about the reason behind his visit to his hood in Surulere earlier this year. He said;

“I am a Surulere boy through and through. That is my identity and I’m proud of where I come from. I went back to the hood to see my people and to spread some love. I have spent the most part of this year travelling, so when I had the opportunity to mingle with my people, I took it.”

However, Wizkid also described his win as Best International Act at the prestigious Music Of Black Origin Award in England as a win for Africa.

In his words;

“I see that award as a win for Africa. It is a special and humbling one for me and my fans,” he said.

