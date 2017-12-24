The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase – Vanguard



Vanguard The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase

Vanguard

As a journalist, whenever a big story broke out, one of your biggest expectations is to write a big story about the big story, especially when the big story broke out in your beat. So it was when the story of the death of the highlife music maestro …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

