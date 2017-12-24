 The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

The son of Stephen Osita Osadebe: An unusual interview by journalists on a wild goose chase
Vanguard
As a journalist, whenever a big story broke out, one of your biggest expectations is to write a big story about the big story, especially when the big story broke out in your beat. So it was when the story of the death of the highlife music maestro

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.