‘The Sound of Music’ star, Menzies-Urich dead

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

Hollywood actress, Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” has passed on at the age of 68. The actress died on Sunday night, December 24 in Frankford, Ontario. According to her son, Ryan Urich, Menzies-Urich, had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Urich said his mother […]

