The story of insecurity on Nigerian waters – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper The story of insecurity on Nigerian waters

New Telegraph Newspaper

Guinea region experienced increase in the rate of criminality which are mostly in the Nigerian waters, including kidnapping, piracy/sea robbery, unregulated and unreported fishing, smuggling, human and drug trafficking, bunkering and crude oil theft …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

