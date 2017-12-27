The Thread: 5 things you must do in 2018

2018 is just around the corner and they don’t call it a New Year for no reason. As you review the year, there are things that must be dropped in 2017 and other things that must be picked up in 2018.

Twitter has helped out with a few suggestions. Check on it:

1 Get multiple streams of income

In 2018 if you only rely on your salary I urge you to increase your income streams. Sell something, teach something, write for someone, do podcasts, create content, take up a weekthe nd job, become a delivery person, fix things. Salaries are under pressure, help them. — Nicolette Mashile (@ImcocoMash) December 26, 2017

Also can we learn to live WITHIN OUR MEANS in 2018. Honestly, who are you competing with. Know yourself, be honest. — Nicolette Mashile (@ImcocoMash) December 26, 2017

While we are at it let’s use Budgets. Billionaires in this world started off with budgets, they might not use them now cause really but they started there. Budgets are a proven effective tool. THE DIFFERENCE: Stop lying on your budget. Why do we make them so strict? — Nicolette Mashile (@ImcocoMash) December 26, 2017

Abantu bazothini must also fall. Let’s learn from others who came into money before us. Elaborate Assets (needs like houses, schools they send their kids and investments) and modest on luxurious liabilities (wants like cars, holidays, clothes). Modest doesn’t mean vimba urself. — Nicolette Mashile (@ImcocoMash) December 26, 2017

2. Change your mindset

Fam, whatever you can do to create opportunities, platforms and privilege for your kids, do it. There's no medal for "I suffer pass". — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) December 22, 2017

Don't let the devil use you in adding chains to your children's feets. Your job is to give them wings. Let them fly and change the world. Do great things where you failed. Suffering =/=Learning. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) December 22, 2017

There's no reward for suffering to achieve greatness. Why use the stairs and suffer when you can equally use the elevator and get things done. I repeat. Don't join people to believe bullshit. Privilege exists and it's not a bad thing. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) December 22, 2017

3. Know your squad

The quality of the people you surround yourself with will have a profound effect on your life, your thinking, and your business. #2018Goals — Paul Carrick Brunson (@PaulCBrunson) December 24, 2017

#2018goals Surround yourself with people that push you be a better you. Move past those who show benign neglect for your well being. Nurture & cultivate relationships with those who tell the truth and challenge you with an intention of caring and love. — Neil Schloth (@NeilSchloth) December 26, 2017

4. Say no to amebo

Before mentioning something about another person who is not present, take a pause and ask yourself: what is my intention with this conversation? Am I being kind? Let’s work on breaking these toxic habits in our friendships this upcoming year. #2018goals pic.twitter.com/9AU5tooppr — Bumble (@bumble_app) December 26, 2017

5. Believe in yourself

No matter what happens guys, whether your friends or family don't believe nor support what you do, please BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. Sounds cheesy but it works. If you believe in yourself and do what you love doing you will be an unstoppable force. RT if you understand.#2018goals — The Real Slim SASHTv (@TheRealSASHTv) December 26, 2017

This post was syndicated from YNaija.

