The Thread: Depressed about 2017? Worried about 2018? Here’s how to overcome the New Year blues

It’s four days to the end of the year and if you’re Christian (and go to Daystar ), the pressure has begun to mount over your goals for the New Year.

Actually, Christian or not, the end of the year brings with it a certain pensiveness, as your mind wanders down the streets of 2017, perusing its cul de sacs and potholes, navigating its alleys and speed bump, wondering what could have been better done, tongue lashing you for avoidable mistakes and opportunities missed, stirring an avalanche of anxiety within you concerning the new year.

2018.

There’s pressure to succeed in business and career, pressure to be married, pressure to stay married, pressure to stay relevant (sjw’s and Twitter politicos) and ultimately, pressure to make more money. But before you give in to the migraine-inducing 2018 blues, listen to Eketi’s tale below:

Are you one of those people who's looked back on 2017 and convinced yourself that you haven't achieved anything? Worried about catching up with your mates who seem to have done much better? Let me tell you a story about #time. A thread — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

A long #time ago, back when I was about twelve or thirteen years old, my parents travelled to Uyo. Before leaving, my mother asked me to prepare Edikang ikong soup so she and my father would eat when they returned. — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

When I was finished with the soup, it was supposed to look something like this: *photo credit: waiter foodies. pic.twitter.com/M8VNpREXiE — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

"Ideghe afere anke bogo anye abok tungho isua, k'enye atutungho idagha m? Literal translation: "Is that the soup I asked her to cook since, that she's cooking now?" Life translation: "I'm going to kill her."#Time pic.twitter.com/5BouVEmg1V — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

My brothers and sisters, there are special demons that wait around for when a soul is desperate.

One of such demons was on its way to Balogun market, when it heard my mother screaming.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

It sensed that someone may be in trouble. So it made a detour and landed on my left shoulder. "Is it not just soup?" it said, stroking my head with its scrawny talons.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

"It doesn't matter what time the ingredients go in. Just pour everything inside the pot at once, turn it and voilà!" As my mother's voice and footsteps neared the kitchen, I was beyond desperate.#Time pic.twitter.com/X1QFOnEGV7 — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

I could actually see the hooded figure of Death, standing near the fridge, giggling. I took the demon's advice. Quick as a flash, I poured everything – pumpkin leaves, crayfish, fish, meat, waterleaves, periwinkles etc in the pot and stirred.#Time pic.twitter.com/AaBVpW6PiL — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

If you're in a hurry to achieve something because your contemporaries have, you may find yourself using the same ingredients, but failing to achieve anything good, because you wanted to have it all at once.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Give time, time. It is good to read autobiographies of successful people and long to be like them.

But take your eyes away from the success for a moment and look at the time and effort it took them to arrive where they are.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Good things take time. No matter how hard you wish, a pregnancy will only be full term at the end of nine months.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Don't be like Eketi. Allow life and time cook you at your own pace, adding maturity, wisdom, self-control, discipline and success at the right moments. Trust me, at the end, you'll come out delicious.#Time — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Now I'm just going to add pictures of my parents for no reason whatsoever. Or maybe it's because I'm grateful they didn't kill me that day. pic.twitter.com/4oMSIrMiz3 — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Anyhow, I hope you enjoyed reading this. Like, retweet and follow…in that order. Merry Christmas, mes amis and a fulfilling new year to you. — Eketi Edima Ette (@eketiette) December 26, 2017

Lmbo at the story bcos I've been there before. Love the moral of the story though. Kinda reminds me of the seed-time-harvest principle. Too often, we sow the seed, skip time and start looking for the harvest. In actuality, the "time phase" is when the magic happens. — 2blessed (@2blessedforreal) December 27, 2017

I knew this would be a good #thread, I just didn’t realise *how* good! Wisdom, laughs, and Africentric nostalgia (my early years were spent in South Africa,) that will make you want to follow @eketiette. I say do it. https://t.co/SAcbG1jU88 — Seven Rodham Bokkie (@SevenLiefde) December 27, 2017

This is beautiful and funny and pithy. Brava. https://t.co/br65K35wl0 — Nino Kahan (@Kishmishiani) December 26, 2017

Thank you Eketi, I needed this reminder. You always deliver — Haleemah (@Mz_sadia) December 26, 2017

So I laughed a lot and cried a little cos your story was talking to me. Thanks — Coolbreeze (@femigoldberg) December 26, 2017

I desperately needed this. And I will need to return to it later (likely today) for a reminder. https://t.co/gmqrgfn9dR — Peggy Olson Noir (@CNDAPL5) December 26, 2017

this your story is funny and captivating…

I love the structure and content of the story

In short … I love you already

and thanks for the story…

something I needed

I was beginning to pile a lot of pressure of the 2018 me thanks alot — Hassan Khan (@thehassanian) December 26, 2017

Awwn.

