The Thread: “Polished” “Professionalism redefined” | This is the best Police unit in all Nigeria

As the #EndSARS chatter subsides on Twitter, someone decided to shine the spotlight on a little known yet immensely effective arm of the police. You have this viral tweet to thank for bringing this department to our consciousness.

We had an accident along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway this evening and this fine @PoliceNG Officer(N. Dogo) was there for us all the way..Didn't move an Inch till we left .Rejected our token of gratitude. A real Hero wallahi! @segalink @YemieFASH @beegeaglesblog @DrJoeAbah pic.twitter.com/6paGkCflUh — Yasuke Incarnate (@aluhfrancis) December 27, 2017

He never gave up on us …even commandeered some Lorry drivers to assist in getting the car going again…he was all greased up and dirty because of us…I NEVER expected this…SARS has to see and learn abeg! Professionalism redefined! pic.twitter.com/rEy7PRJGiA — Yasuke Incarnate (@aluhfrancis) December 27, 2017

I know, right- who would have thought? Inside this Nigeria, fa? But as beegeaglesblog (our foremost Twitter Military analyst) shares below – and others concur- this police unit is everything and more Nigerians wish the entire police force could be.

I guess it is because they are in the north some very fine officers especially in the EOD team. Refined I must admit come to the south and see the way they act like animals who only care about money #ENDSARS. @segalink — Salami (@misalagroup) December 27, 2017

Our most polished & unobtrusive cops are in the EOD (anti bomb squad).They have no time for frivolity – by far the most useful cops in Nigeria.Perhaps their deadly line of work makes them more sober & God-fearing #ENDSARS – cos those like to be feared & not respected — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) December 27, 2017

Also, EOD is d only department in d Police that has d opportunity to travel round d world for courses. Those courses had helped in shaping our mindsets where we unlearn medieval Police practices & learn modern practices. EOD is arguably d best department in d @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/sohqpDhV4U — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) December 28, 2017

We have said previously that the FG should focus on the Police and not turn the NA into a constabulary army. Each has its place in our security architecture.When+where @PoliceNG get it right,we give kudos — BEEGEAGLES BLOG (@beegeaglesblog) December 28, 2017

