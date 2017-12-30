The Thread: This is why women shout “men are scum” from the rooftops

This is a conversation we’ve had on Twitter Nigeria (and global) so many times this year, but somehow the point keeps getting lost in translation. Not to mention the defence has always been “not all men”, because these men cannot possibly fathom the idea of their white agbada getting blotted with the black ink of rapists and sex offenders- never mind that they are friends with men who carry out these acts or have been in situations where a woman was sexually assaulted and neither said nor did anything.

@_Ayotee has taken time to outline all the situations that normally arise within a given day (in Nigeria) that have women screaming “all men are scum” For once, guys, just drop that pretence of righteous indignation and join the movement. It was not for nothing that Time named the Silence Breakers their Person of The Year, after all.

All over the world, women are grieving about the same damn thing, so “not all men” is not a valid response. As you go into 2018, make it a goal to listen and understand and come to that girl’s defence when she is being assaulted by Yaba traders.

See below:

See ehn if you know the number of things women have to do on a daily basis to avoid sexual harassment you'd join me to tweet men are scum 4 times a day. — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 27, 2017

This is what women face on a daily basis.

We fold, we submit, we make ourselves even tinier so as to appease fragile male egos and literally beg you people to not assault us.

So yeah. MEN ARE SCUM.

Argue with your father — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 27, 2017

Lol yunno what ?

I was wrong, this isn't sexual harassment or anything.

Just remember that when a known homosexual rubs his knee against your buttocks. — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 27, 2017

Remember your stand when a fag keeps staring at your dick and smiling.

Lol, wasn't it a week ago that a man touched another and said his palms were soft and baba wanted to shed actual tears ?

It's not a big deal Abi?

We Feminists are just over reacting Abi?

Lool okay. — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 27, 2017

Reactions:

I feel your PAIN(s) Dear. But don’t talk for others and most importantly DON’T EVER GENERALIZE PEOPLE AGAIN. ALL MEN? No! Talk for your Dad, Brothers, Uncles, BFs, Area People. OK? — BARCA_BOY (@Moshkom) December 28, 2017

Lol yeah they're scum, but so are you — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 28, 2017

My take is that women and the government has a greater role to play in this , I will so much support a thread that teaches women how to avoid harassment rather than the one that laments on what the world know already — Paschal Amaechi O. (@nnemukwu) December 27, 2017

We should teach women to avoid harassment but not teach men to stop harassing women?

I hold everything is okay Paschal? — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 28, 2017

you can not and pack the whole men and give us one name abeg, abi it`s not the same men you will pick out one and marry , aunty

oya reason — Ally • & • Angels (@menmadegroup) December 27, 2017

I think she has a right to express her frustration on her TL. What you should do, is to get other men to improve. I think it’s deflectionary trying to correct her grammar about “all men”, “some men”. That’s beside the point. Let’s face the substance and leave the shadows. — Uncle Sola (@solaadio) December 27, 2017

Aunty calm down. Not all men — I.G- mr_nimi_johnson (@Mr_Nimi_Johnson) December 27, 2017

Lol. She should be specific please — I.G- mr_nimi_johnson (@Mr_Nimi_Johnson) December 28, 2017

She can't be. Because it's not just her. It's not just 200 people or 2 million. This is what these women go through everyday from men like you and I. We don't do it, but you know others do, some you even know personally. So focus on cautioning them rather than saying not all men. — Lex Ash (@TheLexash) December 28, 2017

It's just like saying all Nigerians are scammers . No relation cuz. The demons she has faced are informing her rhetoric. She should apply wisdom in how she is making generalities. — I.G- mr_nimi_johnson (@Mr_Nimi_Johnson) December 28, 2017

No generalities there. You negated yourself, by adding your initial clause. She didn't say all men. You said all Nigerians. Believe it or not, if you've experienced one thing from a group of people for a period of time, that'll inform your narrative. — Lex Ash (@TheLexash) December 28, 2017

Aii my bad. — I.G- mr_nimi_johnson (@Mr_Nimi_Johnson) December 28, 2017

It's beautiful how you can only see a point when a fellow man makes it.

Lol. Have a wonderful sir.

We are bringing down Patriarchy just watch. — Inamorata (@_Ayoteee) December 28, 2017

This thread made me sober and sad. Imagine living life like this. And many men still won't acknowledge our privilege? — Pace yourself… Its Important (@KingKevwe_) December 27, 2017

Crazy, innit?

