“The Ting go Skrrrraaa” | Watch Big Shaq’s “Man’s Not Hot” performance at #RhythmUnplugged2017

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

One of the most anticipated music shows of 2017 – Rhythm Unplugged held Friday night with lots of musical performances from your favorite stars. The pick of the pack was that of guest artiste – Michael Dapaah a.k.a Big Shaq who stormed the venue in his jacket to perform his hit single – “Man’s Not Hot“. […]

The post “The Ting go Skrrrraaa” | Watch Big Shaq’s “Man’s Not Hot” performance at #RhythmUnplugged2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

